Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) vs. Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) Critical Contrast

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Omnichannel Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $3.38 billion 1.36 $403.84 million $5.64 13.50 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A $6.93 million N/A N/A

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 10.19% 13.77% 3.59% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A -80.87% 3.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Selective Insurance Group and Omnichannel Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $84.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.34%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities and alternative investment portfolio. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

About Omnichannel Acquisition (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on ‘omnichannel' businesses, such as technology-enabled cross-channel retail and consumer services, including the direct-to-consumer/e-commerce retail, consumer healthcare, consumer marketplaces, consumer services, and related sectors. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Millburn, New Jersey.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.