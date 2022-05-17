Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Semtech is benefiting from strong momentum across industrial and infrastructure markets served. Strength in the Tri-Edge platform, 10G PON products,5G wireless and broad-based protection platformsis consistently driving its top-line growth. The growing adoption of LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard is continuously benefiting the company. Further, growing shipments in Asia and North Americaremains a key positive factor. Apart from this, the company is continuously growing its customer base on the back of BlueRiver technology, which remains another positive. However, weak consumer demand for protection products remains a headwind. Further, increasing product development and engineering expenses remain concerns for the company. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,863. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average is $74.74. Semtech has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,692. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,066,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Semtech by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after buying an additional 517,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Semtech by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,739,000 after buying an additional 510,313 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $37,009,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 364,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

