Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ST has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.