Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensei Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.96.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. 4,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,724. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $50.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.27 and a quick ratio of 18.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Peyer acquired 15,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,703 shares of company stock valued at $167,829.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 636,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,151 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $192,000. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.