Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 512,800 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $84,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $512,292.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,218 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,257. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 62.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

