SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $46.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on S. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $22.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 234.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $184,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SentinelOne by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

