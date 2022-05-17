SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

S traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 64,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,774. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $63,943.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after buying an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $132,295,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

