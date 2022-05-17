SES AI (NYSE:SES) vs. CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Head to Head Survey

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SES AI and CBAK Energy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A N/A -11.70% CBAK Energy Technology 116.74% 1.24% 0.68%

Risk and Volatility

SES AI has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SES AI and CBAK Energy Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $52.67 million 1.61 $61.49 million $0.70 1.37

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats SES AI on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI (Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with operations in the United States, Singapore, China, and South Korea. It develops and produces Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About CBAK Energy Technology (Get Rating)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

