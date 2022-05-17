SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.
Shares of SGL Carbon stock remained flat at $$5.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. SGL Carbon has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.
Separately, HSBC raised SGL Carbon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.
