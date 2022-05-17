Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Raymond James

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shake Shack has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $111.49.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,071,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $13,249,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $8,850,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2,427.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

