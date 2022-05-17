Shake Shack (SHAK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK):

5/16/2022 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $102.00 to $86.00.

5/6/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $68.00.

5/6/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $85.00 to $70.00.

5/6/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $83.00 to $75.00.

5/6/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00.

4/14/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Shake Shack is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 86,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Shake Shack by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Shake Shack by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

