Shake Shack (SHAK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK):
- 5/16/2022 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $102.00 to $86.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $68.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $85.00 to $70.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $83.00 to $75.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00.
- 4/14/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Shake Shack is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:SHAK opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.