Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHPW. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SHPW traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,633. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. Shapeways has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $12.81.

Shapeways ( NYSE:SHPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shapeways will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $1,197,163.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,169,863.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shapeways in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Shapeways during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

