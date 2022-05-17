Sharps Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STSS) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 24th

Sharps Technology’s (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 24th. Sharps Technology had issued 3,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $15,937,500 based on an initial share price of $4.25. During Sharps Technology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSS opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Sharps Technology has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

In other news, Director Timothy James Ruemler purchased 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,011,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,011.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 154,800 shares of company stock worth $198,378 in the last ninety days.

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

