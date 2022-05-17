Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 378.97% and a return on equity of 1.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,251.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 35.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 36,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

