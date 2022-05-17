Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cowen

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cowen to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of SHLS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 97,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $612,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,800 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

