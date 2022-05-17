Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 193.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ SHLS traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.62. 97,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after buying an additional 3,641,933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after purchasing an additional 658,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

