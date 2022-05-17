Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoals Technologies Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SHLS stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 72,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,263. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04.
In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SHLS. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.
About Shoals Technologies Group (Get Rating)
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
