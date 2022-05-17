Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

SHLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SHLS traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 97,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,263. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after buying an additional 1,140,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

