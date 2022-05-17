Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after buying an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after buying an additional 3,641,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after buying an additional 658,948 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 1,140,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

