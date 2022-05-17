Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Shoals Technologies Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. 68,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,263. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after buying an additional 1,140,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,272,000 after buying an additional 65,301 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

