Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SHOE stock opened at GBX 148.89 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.98. Shoe Zone has a 52 week low of GBX 60.55 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 160 ($1.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.31.

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

