Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Update

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SCPAF remained flat at $$2.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Get Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group alerts:

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.