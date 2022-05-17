Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Update

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS SCPAF remained flat at $$2.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $2.35.
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
