Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Increases By 25.7%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:TGIFF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 150,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,551. 1933 Industries has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
1933 Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
