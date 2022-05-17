Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Increases By 25.7%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TGIFF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 150,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,551. 1933 Industries has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

