Short Interest in 3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Drops By 17.0%

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,303,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 11,215,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TRSBF remained flat at $$0.80 during trading on Tuesday. 3SBio has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Get 3SBio alerts:

About 3SBio (Get Rating)

3SBio Inc researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; YISAIPU, a tumor necrosis factor for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriasis; EPIAO and SEPO recombinant human erythropoietins to treat anemia; and Cipterbin for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3SBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3SBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.