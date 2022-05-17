Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Declines By 17.0%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

9F stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 17,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,277. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. 9F has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of 9F in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of 9F in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of 9F in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 9F by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9F in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

