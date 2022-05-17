Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Declines By 19.6%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 950,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 1,182,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 288.1 days.
Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock remained flat at $$17.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $27.29.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
