Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Declines By 19.6%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 950,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 1,182,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 288.1 days.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock remained flat at $$17.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

