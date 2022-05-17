Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Grows By 29.4%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,190,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 25,650,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.05.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

