Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Declines By 17.0%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.50.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,067,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 264,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. KCK LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

