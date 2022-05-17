Short Interest in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Rises By 28.4%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,160,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 56,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NLY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. 4,698,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,638,492. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.60%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

