Short Interest in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Declines By 19.6%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTX stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $42.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.46. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.73.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

