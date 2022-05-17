Short Interest in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Drops By 20.0%

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASAX opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Astrea Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

