Short Interest in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Increases By 23.6%

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 519,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

NASDAQ:AURA opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

