Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Drops By 19.4%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BXRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 1,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $32.87.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baudax Bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baudax Bio by 27.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 145,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Baudax Bio by 454.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 267,682 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Baudax Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.