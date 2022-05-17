Short Interest in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Drops By 16.8%

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,400. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

