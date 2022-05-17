Short Interest in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Declines By 16.5%

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.18.
Berry Global Group stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
