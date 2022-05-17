Short Interest in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Declines By 16.5%

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.