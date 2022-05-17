Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Decreases By 16.3%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BNTX stock opened at $151.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $121.32 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 45.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $290,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in BioNTech by 69.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $793,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $6,998,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.81.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

