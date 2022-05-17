Short Interest in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Expands By 27.6%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
CVM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 862,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,720. The company has a market capitalization of $141.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 11.50. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $27.28.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
About CEL-SCI (Get Rating)
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEL-SCI (CVM)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.