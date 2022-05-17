Short Interest in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Expands By 27.6%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

CVM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 862,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,720. The company has a market capitalization of $141.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 11.50. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 274,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth about $3,037,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 44,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 429,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 39,222 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEL-SCI (Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

