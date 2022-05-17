Short Interest in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW) Declines By 16.7%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CENQW opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. CENAQ Energy has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.52.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 550,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
