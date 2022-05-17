Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Declines By 17.2%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 283,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

