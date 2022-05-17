Short Interest in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Grows By 28.0%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 918,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 717,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 489,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus reduced their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

CTAS stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.79. 2,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

