Short Interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expands By 25.0%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,230,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 10,580,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTXR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 10,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,564. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

