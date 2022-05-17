Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Decreases By 19.8%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVRW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 75,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,560. Clever Leaves has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.63.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.