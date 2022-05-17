Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Decreases By 19.8%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLVRW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 75,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,560. Clever Leaves has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.63.
Clever Leaves Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clever Leaves (CLVRW)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.