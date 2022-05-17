Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Rises By 26.5%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of CLVLY stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

