Short Interest in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Drops By 18.0%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 21,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $541,186.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 157,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,321,032 shares in the company, valued at $118,233,331.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,198 shares of company stock worth $4,837,471. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,979,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,055,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

