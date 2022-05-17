Short Interest in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rises By 25.7%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cutera alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,526,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,312,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUTR shares. Stephens upped their target price on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. 14,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,810. Cutera has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cutera (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.