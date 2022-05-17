Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Grows By 26.5%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 48,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,139. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.15% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
DADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.
Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
