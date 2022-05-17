Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Grows By 26.5%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 48,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,139. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.15% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,006,000 after buying an additional 412,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after buying an additional 854,125 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

