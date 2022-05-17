Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Expands By 26.4%

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DWAHY opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Daiwa House Industry has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Daiwa House Industry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

