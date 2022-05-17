Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Drops By 19.0%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 580,600 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 717,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:DATS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. DatChat has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DatChat in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DatChat during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DatChat during the third quarter valued at $116,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in DatChat during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DatChat during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

