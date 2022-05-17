Short Interest in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Drops By 19.6%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHBC remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. DHB Capital has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in DHB Capital by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.