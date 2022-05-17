Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Decreases By 16.2%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DKSH stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50. DKSH has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DKSH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

